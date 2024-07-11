WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet on Thursday at the Republican presidential candidate's Florida home, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The full agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, though one of the sources said the war in Ukraine would be a topic of conversation.

The Hungarian embassy in Washington declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported the planned meeting.

By Gram Slattery and Steve Holland