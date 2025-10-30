With more than 60 results from major global companies including Apple and Amazon, an ECB meeting, a face-to-face meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, and a slew of European quarterly GDP figures, it's fair to say that 30 October will be a busy day.

There was already plenty of excitement last night, with the US central bank's decision to cut interest rates, even though it had been widely anticipated. The Fed voted to cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a point, as expected, by ten votes to twelve. Stephen Miran argued for a half-point cut, making him the leader of the doves (accommodative central bankers), while Jeffrey Schmid voted for the status quo, making him the leader of the hawks (orthodox central bankers). The icing on the cake: the Fed also announced the end of its quantitative tightening (QT) programme, i.e. the gradual reduction of its balance sheet. For those who haven't been following, QT is a central banking technique that involves allowing maturing bonds to evaporate without replacing them, in order to suck some liquidity out of the system. In short, it is a monetary clean-up designed to clear the decks after the post-pandemic asset-buying spree (which itself had exacerbated the post-subprime crisis buying spree). This clean-up is coming to an end, reassuring financial circles that feared a liquidity crunch at a time when the labour market is suffering.

Contrary to what I wrote yesterday, there was a small surprise. Jerome Powell insisted a little more heavily than expected that a rate cut in December is not a foregone conclusion. This caused the yield on 10-year US bonds to jump to 4.07% and reduced traders' forecasts for further easing in 2025. This remains the market's preferred scenario, but it has taken a significant hit, falling from a 90% to a 70% probability.

The reaction of equities to Powell's statements was negative last night on Wall Street, but the indices recovered some of their losses at the end of the day. The unstoppable Nasdaq 100 nevertheless posted a fifth consecutive session of gains and set a new record, rising 0.4%, helped by Nvidia breaking through the mythical $5 trillion market capitalisation barrier. To give an idea of what this represents, the French market as a whole has a market capitalisation of around $3.2 trillion and the London market just over $4 trillion.

xxFollowing the Fed's decision, the trio of Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta took centre stage with their results. Alphabet deserves credit, with its share price jumping yesterday, but Microsoft and Meta fell short, with investors finding fault with a few things. In short, nothing that calls into question the great story of AI, but confirmation that it is very expensive to get started.

In the wake of this, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump entered the scene. Whenever the two men meet, the scene veers toward the bizarre, if not outright caricature. Trump makes a series of shocking statements and gestures, while Xi speaks little and keeps his impassive mask on. There were no major announcements, but a few advances that may be enough to fuel the market's optimistic narrative. At the end of the meeting, described as ‘extraordinary’ by one of the two presidents (I'll let you guess which one), Donald Trump announced a trade agreement that includes a 50% reduction in tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and the resumption of soybean purchases by Beijing. For its part, China has agreed to suspend the toughest restrictions on rare earths for one year, while obtaining some concessions on access to Nvidia chips, but not the latest generation. All this is partial, somewhat vague and reflects the relationship between the United States and China: lots of promises and few commitments.

In other news, Donald Trump has called for the US military to resume nuclear testing after Russia unveiled a number of innovations in this area. Investors are also awaiting a series of European GDP figures and a decision from the ECB in the early afternoon. Unlike the Fed, the ECB is not expected to change its rates, as they are close to target in an inflationary environment that is less severe than in the United States. Finally, there will be many more symbolic results in the United States today, including those from Apple and Amazon.

Red dominates in Asia this morning, particularly in China and Australia. South Korea and Japan are managing to gain some ground. Early European trading could be mixed across indices, as the results of certain companies could weigh heavily on the balance at the opening.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: economic confidence in France; the KOF leading indicator in Switzerland; in Germany, unemployment change, GDP SA QoQ, harmonized CPI EU, and CPI; in the eurozone, economic confidence, unemployment rate, ECB deposit facility rate, ECB refinancing rate, and ECB marginal lending facility; in the United States, annualized GDP and new jobless claims. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$3,972.3

: US$3,972.3 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.85

: US$63.85 United States 10 years : 4.08%

: 4.08% BITCOIN: US$111,549

In corporate news:

Standard Chartered reported strong profit growth with higher quarterly earnings, driven by wealth management and global banking, and upgraded its RoTE guidance for 2025.

Prudential saw a 13% increase in Q3 new business profit to $705 million and a 10% rise in annual premium equivalent sales.

TT Electronics has been acquired by Cicor Technologies, enhancing Cicor's market presence and technological capabilities.

Inspecs is considering a sum-of-the-parts divestment following shareholder pressure.

Avation extended its lease agreement with EVA Air for an A330-300 aircraft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported mixed Q3 results with lower profits due to declining beer volumes in China but confirmed a $6 billion share buyback program.

BBVA experienced a mixed Q3 with strong profit and capital ratios but a 3.7% decline in net profit due to currency depreciation and plans a €993 million share buyback.

Electrolux reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, driven by strong sales growth in North America.

Italgas showcased strong performance and growth in its 2025-2031 strategy, emphasizing financial metrics and investment activities.

Amplifon reported a 27.7% drop in Q3 adjusted net profit but confirmed its financial guidance for the year.

Tenaris reported a 2% increase in net sales in Q3, driven by stable North American drilling activity.

Vontobel is selling its subsidiary Cosmofunding to Zürcher Kantonalbank and reported $4 billion in net new money inflows.

Kongsberg Gruppen reported strong Q3 results and plans to spin off its maritime division in 2026.

Microsoft experienced global outages in Azure and 365 services but reported strong Q1 revenue due to high demand for cloud and AI services.

Nvidia's CEO visit to South Korea coincided with record highs in stocks due to AI optimism, influencing U.S. policy on AI chip sales.

Chipotle reported strong Q3 earnings but cut its annual sales forecast.

C.H. Robinson's Q3 earnings surpassed estimates due to cost reductions and operational efficiency.

MercadoLibre reported strong revenue growth in Q3, driven by fintech and e-commerce investments.

