Trump appeals New York contempt ruling over failure to comply with subpoena

04/27/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a rally in Ohio

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a contempt ruling by a New York judge over his failure to comply with a subpoena by the state attorney general about his business practices, his lawyer said in a Wednesday court filing.

The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation launched three years ago into whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

The Republican former president denies wrongdoing and has called the probe by the Democratic state attorney general politically motivated. His lawyer, Alina Habba, said during a court hearing on Monday that Trump did not have any of the documents James had requested.

Engoron said he would fine Trump $10,000 per day until he complies with the subpoena. The judge said Trump did not provide enough evidence that he conducted a thorough search for the documents. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

