Trump appeals New York contempt ruling over failure to comply with subpoena

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald
Trump has appealed a contempt ruling by a New York judge over
his failure to comply with a subpoena by the state attorney
general about his business practices, his lawyer said in a
Wednesday court filing.
The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in
civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to
Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation
launched three years ago into whether the Trump Organization
improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.
The Republican former president denies wrongdoing and has
called the probe by the Democratic state attorney general
politically motivated. His lawyer, Alina Habba, said during a
court hearing on Monday that Trump did not have any of the
documents James had requested.
Engoron said he would fine Trump $10,000 per day until he
complies with the subpoena. The judge said Trump did not provide
enough evidence that he conducted a thorough search for the
documents.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)