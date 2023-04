Trump appeals order requiring Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe -media

Today at 12:39 pm Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has appealed an order requiring his ex-vice president, Mike Pence, to testify in the special counsel probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports on Monday.

(Reporting by Kat Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)