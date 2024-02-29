WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed an Illinois judge's ruling barring him from appearing on the state's Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CBS News reported on Thursday.

In her ruling, issued on Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued Trump should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its Nov. 5 general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Porter delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by Trump, who is seeking to pause on the decision "until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, the Illinois Supreme Court, and/or the U.S. Supreme Court," CBS reported.

The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments related to Trump's ballot eligibility on Feb. 8.

Colorado and Maine earlier removed Trump from their state ballots after determining he is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Both decisions are on hold while Trump appeals.

Section 3 bars from public office anyone who took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Rami Ayyub)