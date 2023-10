Trump asks court to dismiss federal 2020 election subversion case -filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked a U.S. court in Washington to dismiss the federal case accusing him of illegally attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey; editing by Jasper Ward)