Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump
launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden's
handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which
he called "the greatest foreign policy humiliation" in U.S.
history.
Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of
running again for president in 2024, has repeatedly blamed
Biden, a Democrat, for Afghanistan's fall to the Islamist
militant Taliban, even though the U.S. withdrawal that triggered
the collapse was negotiated by his own administration.
"Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan is the most
astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader,
perhaps at any time," Trump said at a boisterous rally packed
with his supporters near Cullman, Alabama.
Taliban leaders are trying to hammer out a new government
after their forces swept across the country as U.S.-led forces
pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government
and military crumbling.
For his part, Biden has criticized the Afghan military for
refusing to fight, denounced the now-ousted Afghan government
and declared he inherited a bad withdrawal agreement from Trump.
At the rally, Trump blamed the situation on Biden not having
followed the plan his administration came up with and bemoaned
U.S. personnel and equipment being left behind as troops
withdrew.
"This is not a withdrawal. This was a total a surrender," he
said.
Trump said the Taliban, with whom he had negotiated,
respected him. He suggested the quick takeover of Afghanistan
would not have happened if he was still in office.
"We could have gotten out with honor," Trump added. "We
should have gotten out with honor. And instead we got out with
the exact opposite of honor."
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and David Morgan; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)