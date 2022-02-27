Log in
Trump at CPAC rally: "I got you out of wars"

02/27/2022 | 01:40am EST
STORY: Trump also cited Russia's invasion of Georgia under George W. Bush and Crimea under Barack Obama before declaring: "I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country."

He added, "We were a smart country. Now, we are a stupid country. We always very simply, put America first."

Trump's remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.

Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world's largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.


© Reuters 2022
