News: Latest News
Trump-backed Michels wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor, AP projects

08/09/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
(Reuters) - Construction company owner Tim Michels on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, AP projected.

He defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
