Trump blasts the January 6 Committee report

12/24/2022 | 09:16am EST
STORY: The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late on Thursday (December 22), outlining its case that former U.S. President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.

The House of Representatives Select Committee, which Trump refers to in his statement as the 'un-Select Committee' also made public the transcripts of a number of its interviews and witness testimonies earlier on Thursday and on Wednesday.

Trump called investigation by the Committee a "partisan witch-hunt' and 'fake trial'.

"The committee cut the part of my speech out where I encouraged protesters to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically", Trump said.

"They covered up multiple tweets and they covered up a video which were censored by Twitter and the FBI in which I called for law and order and for no violence," he added.


