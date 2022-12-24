Trump blasts the January 6 Committee report

The House of Representatives Select Committee, which Trump refers to in his statement as the 'un-Select Committee' also made public the transcripts of a number of its interviews and witness testimonies earlier on Thursday and on Wednesday.

Trump called investigation by the Committee a "partisan witch-hunt' and 'fake trial'.

"The committee cut the part of my speech out where I encouraged protesters to make their voices heard peacefully and patriotically", Trump said.

"They covered up multiple tweets and they covered up a video which were censored by Twitter and the FBI in which I called for law and order and for no violence," he added.