Trump 'broke' voters' faith in American democracy -Jan. 6 panel chairman

"That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith," Thompson said.

"He lost the 2020 election and knew it. But he chose to try and stay in office, through a multi-part scheme to overturn the results and block the transfer of power. In the end, he summoned a mob to Washington, and knowing they we armed and angry, pointed them to the Capitol and told them to 'fight like hell,'" he said.

The Democratic-led panel has spent 18 months probing the unprecedented attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power by thousands of Trump backers, inspired by the Republican's false claims that his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.