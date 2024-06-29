STORY: ::June 28, 2024

::Trump says those arrested in the Jan. 6

Capitol attack should be freed

::That's after the Supreme Court raised the

legal bar for Jan. 6 obstruction charges

::Chesapeake, Virginia

"Free the J6 (January 6) hostages now. They should free them now for what they've gone through. They've been waiting for this decision for a long time. They've been waiting for a long time. And that was a great answer (Supreme Court decision). That was a great thing for people that have been so horribly treated."

Speaking at a campaign rally in Virginia, the former president pointed to Friday's ruling, which raised the legal bar for prosecutors pursuing obstruction charges in the federal election subversion case against Trump and defendants involved in the attack.