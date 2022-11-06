Trump campaigns for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania

As in past rallies, Trump hinted at the possibility of his own return to the campaign trail for 2024 and said he had an announcement coming in a " very, very, very short period of time", before adding he wasn't making it at that moment because "I want to have to focus tonight be on Dr. Oz and on Doug Mastriano."

Trump also repeated false claims about election fraud, saying vote counters were "crooked as hell" and hitting out at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who in September backed a bipartisan electoral reform bill aimed at preventing a recurrence of the chaos that unfolded in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama also campaigned in Pennsylvania on Saturday, for Democratic candidates, with the race between their nominee John Fetterman and celebrity doctor Oz one of the keys in determining whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.