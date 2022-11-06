Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Trump campaigns for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania

11/06/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Speaking at a rally in Latrobe, southeast of Pittsburgh, Trump pledged a Republican comeback in Congress and told Pennsylvanians the future of their state depended on a Republican majority in the Senate.

As in past rallies, Trump hinted at the possibility of his own return to the campaign trail for 2024 and said he had an announcement coming in a " very, very, very short period of time", before adding he wasn't making it at that moment because "I want to have to focus tonight be on Dr. Oz and on Doug Mastriano."

Trump also repeated false claims about election fraud, saying vote counters were "crooked as hell" and hitting out at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who in September backed a bipartisan electoral reform bill aimed at preventing a recurrence of the chaos that unfolded in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama also campaigned in Pennsylvania on Saturday, for Democratic candidates, with the race between their nominee John Fetterman and celebrity doctor Oz one of the keys in determining whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:40aEli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban - FT
RE
01:38aChina opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
RE
12:39aObama, Biden rally for democracy in Pennsylvania push
RE
12:38aHome Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
RE
12:30aTrump campaigns for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania
RE
12:25aU.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
RE
12:05aEli Lilly Says Some Staff Want To Leave Indiana Because Of Abortion Ban - FT
RE
12:05aEli lilly says some staff want to leave indiana because of abort…
RE
11/05At least 10 people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia - CBS
RE
11/05China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban..
2Ali Al Ghanim Sons Automotive K S C Closed : الن..
3China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments
4Home Depot workers vote against unionizing U.S. store
5U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

HOT NEWS