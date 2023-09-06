STORY: A key witness in the case accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving the White House has reached a deal with prosecutors.

That's according to the witness's former attorney, who disclosed it in a court filing Wednesday.

It doesn't say the witness's name, only that he was the former head of IT at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

It also says the deal was reached after the office of the U.S. Special Counsel in the case, Jack Smith, had threatened to prosecute him with lying to a grand jury.

Prosecutors have previously said the witness will likely testify, and that he's detailed alleged efforts to delete security footage at the estate.

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago last year uncovered what investigators say were highly-classified national security documents.

Trump's pled not guilty to charges that he kept them unlawfully, and that he lied to officials seeking to recover them. The trial is set for May.

CNN and Politico have named the witness as Yuscil Taveras. His current attorney had no immediate comment.

Neither did the ex-attorney that made the filing, or the special counsel's office.