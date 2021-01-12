Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business - NYT

01/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Germany's Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will not do business in the future with U.S. President Donald Trump or his companies in the wake of his supporters' assault on the U.S. Capitol, the New York Times reported.

Deutsche Bank is Trump's biggest lender, with about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization, the president's umbrella group that is currently overseen by his two sons, according to Trump's disclosures with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics dated July 31 last year, plus banking sources.

The move, reported by the NYT and citing a person familiar with the bank's thinking, comes as Signature Bank - where Trump's ethics disclosures show he has checking and money-market accounts - called for him to step down.

"The resignation of the president ... is in the best interests of our nation and the American people," Signature Bank said on its website.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Tuesday on the NYT report.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside normal business hours, and the White House press office did not answer the phone.

Christiana Riley, the head of Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations, condemned the Jan. 6 violence in Washington in a post on LinkedIn last week.

"We are proud of our Constitution and stand by those who seek to uphold it to ensure that the will of the people is upheld and a peaceful transition of power takes place," she wrote.

Reuters reported in November that Deutsche Bank was looking for ways to end its relationship with Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties.

Trump's loans with Deutsche are for a golf course in Miami and hotels in Washington and Chicago.

The president was handed a rebuke by the world of professional golf this week, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the Capitol storming.

Twitter and Facebook have shut down Trump's social-media feeds.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Louise Heavens and Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE BANK 0.22% 145.28 Delayed Quote.7.38%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.62% 48.34 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aTrump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business - NYT
RE
04:49aBotswana?s Debswana terminates mining contract with Australia?s Thiess
RE
04:35aOil rises above $56 as tighter supply offsets virus concern
RE
04:34aLondon stocks slip as virus risks outweigh upbeat earnings forecasts
RE
04:33aBoE's Bailey sees UK economy in 'very difficult' period
RE
04:28aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks take a breather, bonds under Biden pressure
RE
04:28aGerman economy expected to grow by 3.5% this year - BDI
RE
04:16aMalaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - Finance Minister
RE
04:12aSterling recovers ground against dollar, eyes on BoE's Broadbent speech
RE
04:01aSouth Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China to counter 'unjustified' foreign trade and business laws
2Wall St ends lower with Washington turmoil, earnings in view
3ANALYSIS: Value stocks surge boosts 2020's losers as investors bet on economic revival
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Biden should expand antitrust cases, break up tech companies, high-profile group says
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel graphics chip will tap new version of TSMC 7-nanometer process - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ