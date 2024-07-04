()

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump falsely claimed to have driven Democratic President Joe Biden out of the White House race and disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris in a video published by the Daily Beast, which drew a sharp rebuke from the Biden campaign.

Former President Trump was filmed at one of his golf courses seeking plaudits for his debate against Biden, whose stumbling performance a week ago sparked calls from his fellow Democrats for him to step aside.

"He's quitting the race ... I got him out," Trump says in the footage, published late Wednesday. He then disparages Harris, who sources say would likely take over from Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate if he were to pull out, saying, "She's so bad, she's so pathetic, she's just so fucking bad."

Biden, 81, told his campaign on Wednesday that he was still running. His campaign fired back at Trump, 78, in a statement.

"No, Donald. What is bad is taking away women's rights; What is bad is losing an election and encouraging a violent mob to attack the Capitol; What is bad is assaulting women; What is bad is not paying your taxes," spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said.

Trump's campaign stood by his words, with co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita responding on X: "Nothing in this video is incorrect."

Reuters verified the location of the video as Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The golf cart Trump is seen driving features the number one and a presidential seal; he has been seen driving the same cart before in file video from the course.

This story contains offensive language in paragraph 3

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

By Jeff Mason