Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime on Thursday, when a New York jury unanimously found him guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial involving Stormy Daniels.

TRUMP: "I'm a very innocent man."

He is convicted of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence the porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

The verdict plunges the U.S. into unexplored territory ahead of the presidential election on November 5th.

Trump, who spoke shortly after the verdict, denies any wrongdoing. He's expected to appeal.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, though others convicted of that crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation.

Incarceration would not prevent him from campaigning, or taking office if he were to win.

"There's no doubt it's a huge historical moment. This has never happened."

Political analyst Elaine Kamarck is with the Brookings Institution, a U.S. think tank.

"I have always thought that this trial was the most damaging to him, even though the legal issues are not as consequential."

"And the reason I think it's the most damaging is it goes to his character. It is pretty clear that the man had an affair with a woman when his wife was home with their new baby."

Former federal prosecutor and legal expert Robert Mintz says the verdict shakes the very foundations of the country.

"My guess is that we will see some period of incarceration but I think it's going to be very limited. It's going to be more symbolic than it's going to be punitive, but I'll be surprised if it's a straight probationary sentence."

Trump will be sentenced on July 11.

The case was widely regarded as the least consequential of the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces.

It was also likely to be the only one to go to trial before the election, as the others are delayed by procedural challenges.