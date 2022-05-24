Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump fundraiser Barrack pleads not guilty to new charges in UAE lobbying case

05/24/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A billionaire fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges in a new indictment claiming he illegally lobbied U.S. officials on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn last week unveiled nine criminal charges against Thomas Barrack, including acting as an unregistered foreign agent and making false statements.

Barrack, the former head of investment management firm Colony Capital, was charged last year in a seven-count indictment.

Prosecutors say Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and was a frequent White House guest, used his influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy goals in the United States without registering as a lobbyist.

According to the the latest indictment, Barrack sought investments from UAE sovereign wealth funds at the same time he was lobbying for the country.

Barrack entered his plea in a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin in August.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pTesla loses bid to move sexual harassment lawsuit to arbitration
RE
02:22pRussian banks' corporate lending portfolio edges lower in April - central bank
RE
02:22pAnalysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach
RE
02:21pU.S. Navy climate plan aims to cut emissions, move to low carbon fuels
RE
02:20pTradeZero settles SEC charges it misled customers about meme stock trading halts
RE
02:20pStellantis, Samsung SDI to build $2.5 bln Indiana JV battery plant
RE
02:15pU.S. states, manufacturers to decide if gov't benefits apply to imported baby formula
RE
02:11pIn Fed's inflation fight, Bostic wants to avoid 'recklessness'
RE
02:11pBritish advisor says Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August -QNA
RE
02:10pAnalysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS