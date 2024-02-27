STORY: Prosecutors are seeking a gag order for former U.S. president Donald Trump in his upcoming New York trial involving hush money paid to a porn star, according to court filings made public on Monday.

Noting Trump's "longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him"...

... the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked a judge to restrict Trump from making public comments about witnesses or exposing the identities of jurors.

Bragg's office also asked that Trump be barred from commenting on prosecutors on the case - other than Bragg himself - as well as court staff members.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said a gag order in the case would infringe on Trump's right to free speech, if implemented.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover his lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep her silent about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

He has denied any such relationship.

Trump, who is cruising toward the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November, is scheduled to go on trial in state court in Manhattan starting on March 25.

It's one of four criminal cases against him.

He has pleaded not guilty.