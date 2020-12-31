Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress

12/31/2020 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate face a decision over approving 2,000 dollars stimulus checks on Capitol Hill in Washington

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump headed back to Washington from his Florida resort on Thursday, a day earlier than planned, as he continued his fight with Congress over a defense bill and stimulus checks as well as a long-shot bid to overturn his November election defeat.

Trump, who originally was scheduled to attend a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, boarded Air Force One and took off for Washington just after 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT).

He did not speak to reporters on departure, and has not done so in weeks.

The White House has given no reason for the change in plan, but it coincides with Trump's fight with Congress over his veto of a major defense bill and his demand for increased COVID-19 stimulus checks, as well as a spike in tensions with Iran.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the chamber, dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift vote on a bill to raise relief checks to $2,000 from the $600 included in the relief package passed by Congress earlier this month.

Trump had ramped up pressure on fellow Republicans to back the bigger checks for struggling Americans in a series of tweets in recent days in which he attacked Republican leaders as "pathetic" and accused the party of having a "death wish" if it did not increase stimulus payments.

Republicans in Congress have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his claims of election fraud in the Nov. 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday pledged to challenge Biden's victory when Congress convenes to officially tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, which could trigger a lengthy debate in the Republican-controlled Senate but has virtually no chance of overturning the results.

SECOND SHOWDOWN

Some Republican senators had supported an increase in the stimulus payments, including David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoff elections in Georgia next week that will determine which party controls the Senate under Biden.

While Trump is back in Washington, Biden is expected to spend a quiet night at his beach house in Delaware, although he is due to appear on the long-running ABC special "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on Thursday evening.

The tensions among Republicans have been exacerbated by a second showdown over an effort in Congress to override Trump's veto of a defense policy bill.

The Senate voted 80-12 on Wednesday to begin debate on the issue, with another procedural vote due on Friday. If successful, the effort would lead to the first veto override of Trump's presidency.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted to overturn Trump's defense bill veto on Monday.

U.S.-Iran tensions, meanwhile, have again spiked.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday accused Washington of trying to fabricate a pretext for attacking his country and vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East on Wednesday in what U.S. officials said was a message of deterrence to Iran ahead of the first anniversary of a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Paul Simao)

By Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
12:28pA divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
RE
12:13pეროვნული ბანკი ფინანსური ანგარიშგების საერთაშორისო სტანდარტებზე (ფასს) გადასვლის Ʈ
PU
12:13pგამოქვეყნდა ჟურნალის "ეკონომიკა და საბანკო საქმის" ახალი ნომერი
PU
12:13pNATIONAL BANK OF GEORGIA : საქართველოს ეროვნულ ბანკს კომერციული ბანკების გაჯანსაღებისა და რეზოლუციის სრ&
PU
12:07pNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN : Қазақстанда қолма-қол ақшасыз есеп айырысу белсенділігі артқан
PU
12:05pU.S. jobless claims dip but show recovery has long way to go
RE
11:59aBrexit brings sadness for the shopkeepers of Calais
RE
11:58aTrump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
RE
11:57aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : RBI Announces Rate of Interest on Floating Rate Savings Bond, 2020 (Taxable) – FRSB 2020 (T) for the Period January 2021- June 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
3McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5SHIN POONG PHARM.CO.,LTD. : A (markets) journal of the plague year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ