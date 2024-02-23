NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump was formally ordered by a New York judge to pay more than $454 million after being found liable for manipulating his net worth, in a civil fraud case brought by New York state's attorney general.

The payment includes the $354.9 million penalty that Justice Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan ordered on Feb 16, plus interest, following a non-jury trial that stretched over three months.

