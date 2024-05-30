STORY: :: Trump says it's 'very unfair' he's not campaigning

for the presidency due to his hush money trial

:: May 29, 2024

:: New York

:: Donald Trump, Former U.S. President

"I mean, what is very unfair is that I'm not campaigning, I'm in this room all day long. From morning to night in the Biden witch hunt. Take a look at where the people come from. It's a Biden witch hunt, is weaponization. So it seems that there are a lot of witnesses, lot of people, that they could have called that they didn't call. Now they didn't call them, obviously, because they would have been very bad witnesses for them. But take a look at the list. Because of the gag order, I won't go down into individual names, but you have a lot of big players, very big players that would have solved their problem or actually would have given us the win. We already have the win. If we had a fair judge, this case would have been over a long time ago."

Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial finished their first day of closed-door deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict that would decide the fate of the only U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

The 12 jurors and six alternates were due to return to the New York courthouse at 9:30 ET on Thursday (May 30) to weigh evidence and witness testimony they have seen and heard over the five weeks of trial.

It was unclear when they might reach a verdict.

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business documents to cover up a $130,000 payment just before the 2016 presidential election to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged they had a sexual encounter.