STORY: Donald Trump headed from a campaign victory in Iowa back to a New York courtroom Tuesday.

He is defending himself for the second time in federal court against charges that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of raping her decades ago.

Trump has already lost one defamation case against Carroll.

A jury last May ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million for having sexually abused her during an encounter in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and defaming her in 2022 by denying that it happened.

Trump skipped that trial and is appealing the ruling.

Jury selection in the latest trial began Tuesday.

Jurors must determine how much more Trump owes the former Elle magazine columnist for his 2019 comments.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million.

In both cases, Trump claimed that he did not know Carroll and that she invented their encounter to sell her memoir.

Trump has said he wants to testify at the civil trial and could spend much of this year shuttling between campaign rallies and courtrooms, as he seeks to win the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty in four criminal cases and also is a defendant in at least two other civil cases.

The judge in this case has barred Trump from arguing that he did not defame or sexually assault Carroll or that she made up her account.

Trump has cast himself as the victim of political persecution and on Tuesday, he said the judge should dismiss the case.