STORY: Trump's plea, entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

He was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required.

Chants of "we want Trump" could be heard during his departure.