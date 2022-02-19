Log in
Trump loses bid to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits

02/19/2022 | 02:15am EST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump's case rested on a 1982 Supreme Court ruling, which holds that presidents are shielded from lawsuits over their official acts.

A judge from the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. rejected that argument Friday, ruling that Trump's inflammatory speech before the Capitol attack wasn't part of his official presidential duties.

Brought forward by Democratic lawmakers and two police officers, the three lawsuits in question allege a conspiracy between Trump and the Capitol rioters to thwart President Biden's election victory.

The lawsuits can now move toward trial, though the judge agreed to dismiss co-defendants Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's team argues that the president's remarks on January 6 were protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, have cited a law from 1871 that prohibits political intimidation.


© Reuters 2022
