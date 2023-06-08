STORY: Former U.S. president Donald Trump has been named a target of an investigation into his handling of classified materials and his lawyers were notified by federal prosecutors on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The notification does not necessarily mean Trump will be charged.

People are alerted so that they have a chance to present their own evidence before a grand jury.

The news of the notification surfaced two days after Trump's legal team met with Justice Department officials to discuss the case.

The lawyers could not be reached for comment and the Trump campaign did not respond to a request to comment.

Last August, around 13,000 documents were seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. 100 of them were marked as classified, even though one of his lawyers previously claimed that all classified materials had been returned.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces growing legal woes.

He is being investigated for allegedly trying to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

He was also recently fined for sexually abusing former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll and defaming her by calling her a liar.