Trump nominee elected to head Latin American development bank - official

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald
Trump's pick to run Latin America's regional development bank
was elected president of the Inter-American Development Bank on
Saturday, the bank said, making him the first U.S. citizen to
lead the bank in its 61-year history.
Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's senior Latin America
adviser, told the bank's governors before the voting began on
Saturday that he would be "a passionate advocate" for the bank,
its staff and the region. He has said he will serve for only one
five-year term.
