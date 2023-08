Trump pleads not guilty to additional charges in classified documents case

Today at 03:07 pm Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump entered a plea of not guilty on Friday to charges included in a superseding indictment related to the former president's handling of classified documents after he left the White House, a court filing showed.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)