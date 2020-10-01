Trump policing panel was warned about secretive process before court ruling

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Before a U.S. federal judge on
Thursday halted the work of a Trump administration law
enforcement commission - saying it had violated public meetings
laws - the panel had been warned about shutting out public input
by several of its own participants, internal records reviewed by
Reuters show.
The commission had planned to deliver a slate of proposals
recommending sweeping new powers for police shortly before the
November presidential election, the documents show. It also
called for bolstering due-process protections for officers
accused of wrongdoing, according to draft proposals reviewed by
Reuters.
But the secretive process to produce the planned report drew
criticism from some law enforcement representatives helping
draft the document, internal emails among the participants show.
The order to halt the commission's work, from U.S. District
Judge John Bates, came in response to a lawsuit filed by the
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF) alleging
the commission failed to give notice of public hearings and
allowed law enforcement groups to have undue influence.
The panel's 18 commissioners include federal, state and
local law enforcement representatives, but no civil rights
advocates, defense attorneys or big-city police officials.
Among the participants who warned the panel about its closed
process was Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Chief Gina
Hawkins, a commission member. In an May 11 email reviewed by
Reuters, she told commission chairman Phil Keith that drafting
recommendations without hearing from all sides created the
appearance of a predetermined conclusion.
Then on Aug. 13, she complained the draft contained too many
quotes from Trump and Barr, rather than experts who provided
input to the commission, saying the work "should never be
political."
Hawkins declined to comment. Keith did not respond to a
request for comment.
Two local prosecutors assigned to smaller working groups
that support the commission - John Choi of Ramsey County,
Minnesota, and Mark Dupree of Wyandotte County, Kansas - wrote
to the panel on May 29 expressing concern its recommendations
would not sufficiently address "racial disparities in policing"
and would "erode local prosecutorial discretion."
Choi has since asked for his name to be removed from the
final report. He told Reuters the commission declined to give
him access to recommendations being crafted by other working
groups. Dupree did not respond to a request for comment.
The White House declined to comment on the panel's work or
the court ruling, referring questions to the Justice Department.
Prior to Judge Bates' ruling on Thursday, Justice Department
spokeswoman Kristina Mastropasqua declined to comment on the
commission's work or the draft proposals reviewed by Reuters.
Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec declined to comment on the
ruling after it was issued.
In unveiling the panel last year, Trump foreshadowed that it
would produce a report that would be applauded by law
enforcement. He told a conference of the International
Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) in that the administration
would begin immediately implementing the commission's best
recommendations once it issued them.
"They'll have them soon," he said, "because most of them
already know many of the answers before they begin; you
understand that."
LACK OF ALTERNATIVE INPUT
Concerns about systemic racism in policing were not
addressed in any of the draft sections of the document seen by
Reuters.
The lack of diverse viewpoints prompted the NAACP LDF to sue
the commission, Barr and top commission members, accusing them
of violating the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) by not
providing notice of public hearings and stacking it with only
law enforcement officials.
The government denied the civil rights group access to "a
representative voice on the Commission," Bates wrote in his
ruling on Thursday. The court ordered the panel to halt work and
provide timely notice of meetings, and ordered Barr to appoint a
federal official to ensure that the commission has a "fairly
balanced membership." Bates barred the commission from
publishing a report until it had complied with federal open
meetings and transparency laws.
Amid complaints about a lack of diverse input, the
commission actively sought the opinions of law enforcement
insiders, commission records reviewed by Reuters show.
Tim Richardson, the lobbyist for the Fraternal Order of
Police, the largest organization of sworn law enforcement, is
not publicly named as a member of any group working on the
draft. But an April 10 email reveals he was introduced as a
member of a group developing the "Respect for Law Enforcement"
chapter to others working on the chapter. His comments are cited
in the footnote of an August draft to support a recommendation
urging Congress to craft "a uniform minimal level of procedural
due process" for police.
Richardson did not respond to requests for comment. The
Justice Department said in court papers Richardson was not a
member of the working group but was retained as an expert.
PROPOSING NEW POLICE POWERS
Draft proposals from the commission, obtained by Reuters
through public records requests, offer a window into how Trump's
Justice Department views the role of the law enforcement amid a
national upheaval over police killings of Black men and women.
The commission started its work before the May killing of
George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests
against racism and police brutality. Attorney General William
Barr in January said the commission would recommend best
practices at a time when "criminal threats and social conditions
have changed the responsibilities and roles of police officers."
The proposals included allowing officers accused of
wrongdoing to view body camera footage before speaking to
internal investigators; increasing funding for controversial
facial recognition technologies; giving police access to
encrypted cell phones; and increasing penalties for illegal
immigration.
The draft recommendations also take aim at "progressive
prosecutors" who advocate for eliminating cash bail and not
charging low-level drug offenses.
Other recommendations urged Congress to bolster due process
protections for police officers accused of wrongdoing and call
on the Justice Department to regularly affirm support for
"qualified immunity," a Supreme Court precedent that protects
officers accused of injuring or killing suspects in civil
lawsuits.
Many of the proposals calling for legislative action likely
would not win support from a House of Representatives controlled
by Democrats.
SECOND-GUESSING PROSECUTORS
An August chapter draft made multiple recommendations
reflecting the administration's concerns that some locally
elected prosecutors are going too easy on low-level offenders,
such as those accused of marijuana possession. Among the
proposed reforms including calling on states to establish
oversight committees to review charging decisions.
"When a prosecutor unilaterally decides to not prosecute an
entire category of crimes ... that prosecutor is usurping
legislative authority," it says.
A draft chapter on technology calls for increased funding
for facial recognition technologies, though a government-funded
study last year found had higher rates of error in identifying
African-American and Asian faces.
The draft also recommends a legislative fix to address
recent concerns by the FBI, after it struggled to access the
encrypted iPhone of a Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed
three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval
base.
"Companies are building electronic devices and platforms
that apply 'warrant-proof' encryption," a June draft chapter
reads. "Those companies are blinding the nation to preventable
attacks."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Brian
Thevenot)