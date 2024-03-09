STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday posted a $91.6 million bond in the defamation case he recently lost to writer E. Jean Carroll and appealed the ruling.

TRUMP ON MAY 9, 2023: "I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from..."

It would cover Carroll's $83.3 million judgment if Trump were to lose his appeal of the January verdict and refuse to pay.

The posting of a bond also means that Carroll who is 80, wouldn't collect on the judgment during the appeals process, which could take years.

TRUMP ON OCTOBER 9, 2022: "...it's the most ridiculous, disgusting story. It was just made up."

She sued him for calling her a liar after she accused him of raping her decades ago in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

A jury ruled in her favor.

Trump faced a Monday deadline to obtain the bond or set aside cash for the judgment after the trial judge refused his bid for a temporary reprieve.

On Friday, the judge gave Carroll and her lawyers until Monday to register any objections to the bond.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump is the Republican candidate for this November's presidential election, and faces an expected rematch against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020.