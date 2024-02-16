STORY: "I've been very anxious to have this conversation with you here today," Willis told a lawyer for Michael Roman, a Trump co-defendant. She accused the lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, of lying in her arguments to the judge.

Willis' took the stand after fellow prosecutor and former romantic partner Nathan Wade in testimony denied allegations of financial impropriety. Lawyers for Willis office initially opposed her testifying, but Willis dropped her opposition after making a surprise entrance in the courtroom.

Trump and some of his co-defendants assert that Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, should be disqualified from the prosecution due to her relationship with Wade, who they say paid for trips the two took together while Wade was being paid by Willis' office.