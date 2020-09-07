Trump raises idea of decoupling U.S. economy from China

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Monday raised the idea of separating the U.S. and Chinese
economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the U.S. would
not lose money if the two countries no longer did business.
"So when you mention the word decouple, it's an interesting
word," Trump said at a White House news conference.
"We lose billions of dollars and if we didn't do business
with them we wouldn't lose billions of dollars. It's called
decoupling, so you'll start thinking about it," Trump said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Chris Sanders; Editing by Howard
Goller)