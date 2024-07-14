STORY: :: A high school yearbook photo of the Trump

rally shooting suspect has been released

:: Jason Kohler, Classmate of Thomas Crooks at Bethel Park High School

"I didn't have any interaction with him, but he was, like a kid that was always alone. He was always bullied. Everyday. He was just an outcast. Yeah."

"I mean, he would sit alone at lunch. I mean, he was just an outcast and you know how kids are nowadays. They're gonna see someone like that and they're gonna target him because they think it's funny or whatever, so it's the best way I can describe it. It's honestly kind of sad, like, I don't want to say this is what provoked it but you never know."

:: July 14, 2024

:: Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

:: The FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks as a

'suspect involved' in Trump's assassination attempt

:: The suspect was shot and killed by Secret Service

seconds after he allegedly fired shots