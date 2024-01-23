Trudeau, speaking to reporters during a cabinet retreat in Montreal, said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)
OTTAWA (Reuters) - If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election this November it would mean a certain amount of unpredictability for Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
Trudeau, speaking to reporters during a cabinet retreat in Montreal, said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.4604 CAD
|-0.38%
|-0.64%
|-
Stellantis can become global leader in commercial vehicles by 2030-CEO
Volkswagen shares rise after "confident" message over 2024
MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Volkswagen rose more than 5% on Tuesday, extending gains after the German carmaker held a call with analysts ahead of its results in March.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Albemarle, Palo Alto Networks, Sage, Victrex...
BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES JENNIFER KOESTER PRESIDENT, SPHERE BUSINESS OPERATIONS
France's Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for around $2.2 bln