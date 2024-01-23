Trump reelection would mean unpredictability for Canada - PM Trudeau

January 23, 2024 at 10:07 am EST Share

OTTAWA (Reuters) - If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election this November it would mean a certain amount of unpredictability for Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters during a cabinet retreat in Montreal, said his Liberal government had managed to meet the challenges to Canada posed by the first Trump administration. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)