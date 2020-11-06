Trump replaces Republican head of energy regulatory panel who supports carbon markets

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump demoted
Neil Chatterjee, the Republican head of an energy regulation
panel, after he promoted the use of carbon markets by U.S.
states to curb climate change.
Trump replaced Chatterjee, who had been chairman of the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, with fellow
Republican James Danly, who had been a commissioner, Chatterjee
said on Twitter late Thursday.
If Joe Biden becomes president it is likely he would quickly
name a Democratic FERC chair.
Last month Chatterjee had promoted putting a price on carbon
emissions, an idea backed by many former Republican politicians
and leading companies as a way to lower emissions of pollutants
scientists say are warming the planet.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Carbon pricing has struggled to gain support in the U.S.
Congress and in the administration of Trump, who doubts climate
science and wants to cut costs on coal, oil and natural gas.
In a proposed policy statement on Oct. 15 Chatterjee said
that carbon pricing by U.S. states is an "important market-based
tool that has wide support from across sectors." He also held a
conference exploring how a carbon tax would world in power
markets.
Josh Price, an analyst at Height Capital Markets, said in a
note to clients that the proposed blessing for state-led carbon
pricing schemes was a "direct threat to coal."
Chatterjee's term was due to end on June 30, and he said he
would serve out the rest of that as a commissioner. He once
worked on pro-fossil-fuel policies as an aide to Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell of coal-producing Kentucky.
FERC, an independent panel of the Energy Department,
regulates the transmission of electricity and natural gas across
states and reviews large energy projects.
Chatterjee told the Washington Examiner that his demotion
was "perhaps" because he has supported carbon markets and that
if the demotion was retribution, he was proud of his
independence.
Danly said in a statement that Chatterjee had left his mark
on FERC by brokering an agreement on terminals for natural gas
exports and taking other actions to help "secure our American
energy independence."
