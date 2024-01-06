Trump responds to Supreme Court taking Colorado case

STORY: At issue is the Colorado Supreme Court's Dec. 19 ruling disqualifying Trump from the state's primary ballot based on language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection, involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

The justices took up the case with unusual speed. Trump, the frontrunner for his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, filed his appeal on Wednesday. The justices indicated they would fast-track a decision, scheduling oral arguments for Feb. 8. The Colorado Republican primary is scheduled for March 5.