STORY: A bloodied Donald Trump is hustled to a

vehicle after shots are heard at his rally

:: July 13, 2024

:: Butler, Pennsylvania

Video showed blood on Trump's ear and snipers on the roof near the stage where the former president was standing.

Bodyguards crowded around Trump as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage. Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service.

CNN reported that Trump was injured, but gave no other details. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained. Video showed him with blood on his right ear and the right side of his face.

Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage and a helicopter flew above and law enforcement walked through the area, according to the video feed.

Representatives for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware.