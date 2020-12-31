Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Trump's Scottish golf course posts more losses

12/31/2020 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia

LONDON (Reuters) - A golf course built by U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland reported continued losses in 2019, accounts filed with the UK companies register and published on Thursday showed.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd (TIGCS), which owns and operates the Trump International Scotland course, its clubhouse and a small hotel, said that despite an 18% rise in revenue, losses rose 3% to £1.1 million ($1.5 mln).

It said green fee rates and membership demand were rising and that it had expanded its events facilities to meet additional demand. But payroll and other costs also rose.

The course, north of Aberdeen, has not posted a profit since it was opened in 2012.

The company said its 2020 performance had been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of the course for part of the year and which limited guest numbers due to social distancing rules and curfews. It did not publish figures for 2020.

TIGCS said "significant progress" had been made on a plan to build a 550 unit residential village beside the course at Balmedie.

That project could net Trump, who put the course in a revocable trust on taking the U.S. presidency, more than $150 million in profit if he can sell the houses for the prices that have been advertised, according to a Reuters analysis of planning documents containing projected build costs.

However, a Reuters analysis in October found that this plan, like hopes for developments at other Trump courses, faced challenges.

Despite the weaker 2019 and 2020 performance, TIGCS was optimistic about the future for the course.

"Trump International continues to rise in the world golf rankings and plays an important part in the global Trump portfolio," it said.

(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Tom Bergin


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aCENTRAL BANK OF MALTA : amends Directive No. 8
PU
05:09aTurkish economy cool since 2018 halted Erdogan's hot streak
RE
04:58aVatican denies knowledge of $1.8 billion transferred to Australia
RE
04:55aEUROPE : European shares end 2020 in a slump
RE
04:50aEuropean shares end 2020 in a slump
RE
04:43aChina to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 20% next year
RE
04:41aU.S. slaps tariffs on EU, aircraft parts
RE
04:24aTrump's Scottish golf course posts more losses
RE
04:21aYuan set to end 2020 stronger by 6.5%, state banks buy dollars to slow rise
RE
04:15aSelected issues of the labour market. Data for 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note
4UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal with EU as both sides look to future
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : SIZZLING HOT: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ