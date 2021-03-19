Trump's chief of staff could face scrutiny in Georgia criminal probe

March 19 (Reuters) - In late December, as then-U.S.
President Donald Trump falsely alleged that rampant voter fraud
caused his Georgia election loss, White House chief of staff
Mark Meadows made an unexpected visit to an Atlanta suburb,
hoping to observe an audit of thousands of voter signatures.
The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it had just 45
minutes notice of Meadows’ arrival in Cobb County, and it barred
him from the room where state investigators were examining the
absentee ballot signatures. A day earlier, Trump had publicly
complained that the audit was moving too slowly after making
baseless claims that Georgia’s signature verification system is
rife with fraud.
Meadows’ trip set in motion a series of meetings and
conversations in a pressure campaign by Trump and his allies
that culminated in a Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump told
Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” the votes he needed to
win. That call, joined by Meadows and others, is now the central
focus of an Atlanta investigation into whether Trump and his
allies criminally interfered in the 2020 election in an attempt
to overturn his Georgia loss to Democrat Joe Biden, according to
two people familiar with the matter.
Meadows’ trip also highlights the top aide’s prominent role
in the events under investigation by Fulton County District
Attorney Fani Willis. He was among the eight participants
identified in the Jan. 2 call, according to a transcript, and he
kicked off the call with introductions of everyone on it.
Meadows later pressed Georgia officials on the call for access
to legally private voter information, a request they denied, the
transcript shows.
A person with direct knowledge of the district attorney’s
investigation told Reuters the office is likely to issue
subpoenas for evidence to most or all of the call participants.
A spokesman for Meadows declined to comment. Willis, a
Democrat, declined to comment on her investigation.
The Atlanta probe is one of two known criminal inquiries
into Trump, who also faces a host of other legal threats. The
Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating Trump’s
private business ventures for possible fraud. Reuters identified
four other ongoing investigations involving Trump and at least
17 active lawsuits.
Since launching her inquiry in February, Willis has added
several high-profile attorneys to her team, including John
Floyd, a national authority on racketeering. Willis is exploring
potential racketeering charges in connection with Trump’s
campaign to pressure state officials, and Floyd will consult on
that investigation as well as other racketeering cases, Reuters
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican,
had launched the Cobb County review in the wake of allegations
that the county had not properly audited signatures during the
June primary elections. The examination followed two statewide
recounts that confirmed Trump lost to Biden in Georgia by about
12,000 votes, a dramatic political shift in the traditionally
Republican state. State officials found no evidence to back
Trump’s fraud claims.
During Meadows’ Dec. 22 visit, Georgia Deputy Secretary of
State Jordan Fuchs, a Republican, greeted him in the hallway of
the Cobb County Civic Center in the city of Marietta. She
prevented him from entering the room where the signature audits
were conducted, the secretary of state’s office told Reuters.
Meadows also spoke with the secretary of state’s chief
investigator, Frances Watson, who was conducting the audit of
about 15,000 signatures along with the Georgia Bureau of
Investigation. Meadows gathered contact information from both
Watson and Fuchs, including their cell phone numbers.
Trump called Watson the next day, urging her to find the
"dishonesty" that he claimed, without evidence, had cost him the
election.
“When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Trump
told Watson, according to audio of the call reviewed by Reuters
and first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
After his Georgia visit, Meadows called Fuchs to request a
call between Trump and the secretary of state, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the matter. When Fuchs asked
Meadows what Trump wanted to talk about, Meadows did not give
clear direction, the source said.
Trump’s Jan. 2 call to Raffensperger was one of 18 calls the
White House attempted to make to the secretary of state’s office
after the November election, said a state official.
Raffensperger had initially avoided the calls out of concern
they posed a conflict of interest, his office said.
In the Jan. 2 call, Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find
11,780 votes,” the number Trump needed to win in Georgia.
“There’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that
you’ve recalculated,” Trump said, according to a transcript of
the call.
Others on the call included three lawyers advising Trump -
longtime Republican attorney Cleta Mitchell and Georgia-based
lawyers Kurt Hilbert and Alex Kaufman - along with Fuchs and the
secretary of state’s general counsel, Ryan Germany.
Mitchell declined to comment. Hilbert, Kaufman and Germany
did not respond to requests for comment.
When Willis announced her investigation in February, Jason
Miller, a representative for Trump said “there was nothing
improper or untoward” about the Jan. 2 call.
PRESSURE TO ACCESS PROTECTED VOTER DATA
Fifty-seven minutes into the conversation, Meadows urged
Germany, the general counsel for Raffensperger’s office, to
grant Trump access to the secretary of state’s voter data in
order to “validate or invalidate” fraud claims.
When Germany refused to share the data, noting that it was
protected by state law, Meadows pressed him again, urging
attorneys for Trump and Raffensperger to collaborate on a plan
to grant access. “When we get off of this phone call, if you
could get together and work out a plan to address some of what
we’ve got with your attorneys where we can we can actually look
at the data,” Meadows said, according to the call transcript.
Raffensperger had a duty under state law to protect
confidential voter information. Attorneys familiar with Georgia
law say that prosecutors could argue that Meadows committed a
crime by attempting to interfere with the secretary of state’s
performance of that duty.
“They very clearly pressured the secretary of state to share
some data,” said Kurt Kastorf, an Atlanta attorney and former
U.S. Justice Department prosecutor. “If the data sought was
confidential, that would be a pretty strong argument that this
is interference with election operations.”
Prosecutors also are likely to examine Trump’s six-minute
Dec. 23 call with Watson, the elections investigator. During the
call, Watson acknowledged meeting Meadows on Dec. 22 during the
chief of staff’s Cobb County visit. Trump told Watson he called
her at Meadows’ request before pressuring her to investigate
voter fraud allegations.
Watson declined to comment.
Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University law professor,
said prosecutors will likely want to know the reason for
Meadows’ Georgia visit and what he said to state officials
conducting the election audit.
“Clearly, there was some kind of interaction between Meadows
and Watson that Trump’s leveraging for the call,” he said.
WHAT CAN WE DO?
A week after Meadows’ Georgia trip, his legislative advisor
Cassidy Hutchinson reached out to Fuchs, according to an email
obtained by ethics watchdog group American Oversight under
Georgia’s open-records law. In a phone call, Hutchinson asked
Fuchs if there was anything the White House could do to show
appreciation to the people conducting the audit, according to a
source with knowledge of their discussion.
Hutchinson did not respond to requests for comment.
At the time, investigators conducting the signature review -
who were working up to 15 hours a day through their family
holidays - had been discouraged by Trump’s tweet claiming
officials were being “very slow” with the audit, the source
said.
Meadows, the source said, was "just trying to smooth that
over."
