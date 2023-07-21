STORY: Donald Trump's trial on federal charges he illegally retained classified documents was set for May 2024, right in the middle of the Republican presidential primary, and six months ahead of the general election.

U.S. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday rejected the former president's request to delay the trial until after the November 2024 contest.

But she set the trial months later than the December start date federal prosecutors had requested.

A Trump spokesperson said the trial date "allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting" the criminal case.

A spokesperson for U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith declined to comment. When he announced the charges, he promised to seek a speedy trial.

But Trump's lawyers pushed back, resisting setting a trial date and arguing that any trial should take place after the election.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to charges that he unlawfully kept top secret documents related to national security after he left office, and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

The case is one of several legal battles Trump faces as he campaigns for 2024.

The former president is set to go to trial in Manhattan on March 25 on separate charges that he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star.

And just this week, Trump said he received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.