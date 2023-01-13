Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mln penalty

Friday's sentence comes after jurors last month found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges.

At the four-week trial, prosecutors accused Trump's company of paying for executives' personal expenses such as rent and car leases without reporting them as income, and pretended that Christmas bonuses were non-employee compensation.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case, is still conducting a criminal probe into Trump's business practices.

Earlier this week, Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump's family for a half-century and was the company's former chief financial officer, was sentenced to five months in jail after he testified as the prosecution's star witness.

This case has long been a thorn in the side of the Republican former president, who is once again seeking the White House. Trump called the charges part of a witch hunt by Democrats who dislike him and his politics.

One of the defense lawyers said Trump's company plans to appeal.

Trump also faces a $250 million civil lawsuit by state Attorney General Letitia James accusing him and his adult children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric of inflating his net worth and his company's asset values to save on loans and insurance.

Trump faces several other legal woes, including probes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.