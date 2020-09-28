Trump's reported tax methods would be par for the course for the rich, experts say

Sept 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has denied an
expose by The New York Times saying he effectively paid no
income tax for most of the past two decades, but experts said
the methods it was reported he employed to reduce his bill are
commonly used by wealthy property developers to file
zero-liability tax returns.
In addition to real estate tax breaks, Trump could also
benefit from a broad flexibility available to the super-rich to
report personal expenses, such using their own private jets and
holiday homes, as deductible business costs, they say.
“It would be very common for my wealthier clients in the
world of real estate to report losses or to break even,” said
Robert Keebler who runs a tax advisory firm in Green Bay,
Wisconsin, which serves high net worth clients.
“It’s not something cooked up in some law firm, it’s
something Congress devised,” he said of the tax breaks enjoyed
by the real estate sector and investors with capital gains.
Real estate investors are allowed to deduct around 4% of the
purchase value of their buildings from their rental income each
year, even though buildings do not usually drop in value. This
means they can report tax losses while earning fat profits.
Tax campaigners have long argued the tax break was a
giveaway not needed to spur real estate investment and should be
abolished.
Outside of the real estate sector, or in cases of real
estate tycoons whose buildings no longer offer big depreciation
deductions – something the Times said might apply to Trump -- it
is a maneuver that becomes more difficult to achieve.
“Wealthy people for the most part pay taxes,” said Annette
Nellen, professor of tax at the College of Business, San Jose
State University. She said that if Trump did not enjoy big
depreciation deductions -- applied against his earnings from his
TV show "The Apprentice" and licensing his name to developers
around the world -- it would have been difficult to pay no tax
whatsoever.
“You would think he had some income to pay taxes on,” she
added.
The White House did not immediately respond to an e-mailed
request for comment
In a series of Twitter posts, the Republican president
responded on Monday to the New York Times report. "I paid many
millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone
else, to depreciation & tax credits," he wrote.
The United States has not published individuals' tax returns
since a brief period in the 1920s so it is impossible to know
how much wealthy people typically pay in tax.
The tax records published in 2012 by then presidential
candidate Mitt Romney were a rare insight into the tax affairs
of the wealthy.
The documents revealed he paid an effective federal tax rate
of 14% on $14 million of income. That result was largely because
of the low tax rate applied to capital gains and dividends –
something successive governments had confirmed in the hope that
it may stoke business creation-- but not aided by the business
structure or potential deductions someone like Trump enjoys.
In his financial disclosures since 2016, Trump has reported
gains from selling shares and land. Trump has not released his
tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for U.S.
presidential candidates to make their returns public.
Beyond his real estate dealings, another way Trump was
reported to reduce his tax bill was by putting personal expenses
through his businesses and designating a family estate outside
New York City as a business.
Experts said it was not uncommon for wealthy business owners
to claim holiday homes or hobby farms were businesses whose
running costs should be offset against other income, or that
private jet flights for weekends away in Miami were business
expenses.
“They are not alone. We see court cases on this in the U.S.
every year,” Nellen said.
However, experts said it was impossible to know the extent
to which Trump’s zero tax bill was due to generous breaks, tax
avoidance – the bending of tax rules to pay less than the law
intended – or the fact that he simply did not have a big income
across the years involved.
At least several of Trump’s properties have been loss-making
in recent years, published accounts and property tax records
show. A 2016 Reuters examination of his golf courses found that
Trump had invested around $1 billion building a portfolio of
assets which were worth as little as half that value.
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/trump-golf/
Trump disputed that estimate.
The Times said Trump was coming under increasing financial
pressure due to ongoing losses at some of his businesses and
with debt repayments coming due over the next few years.
