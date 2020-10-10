Trump's stimulus proposal draws opposition from congressional Democrats and Republicans

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A new $1.8 trillion economic
stimulus proposal from the Trump administration drew criticism
from congressional Democrats and Republicans on Saturday,
diminishing hopes for a coronavirus relief deal before the Nov.
3 election.
In a weekly letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the
Trump administration's proposal lacked a "strategic plan to
crush the virus" and gave President Donald Trump too much
discretion to decide how funds were allocated.
"At this point, we still have disagreement on many
priorities, and Democrats are awaiting language from the
Administration on several provisions as the negotiations on the
overall funding amount continue," Pelosi's letter said.
On a conference call on Saturday morning with Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark
Meadows, multiple Republican senators criticized the price tag
of the Trump administration's proposal, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Mnuchin floated the $1.8 trillion proposal in a 30-minute
Friday afternoon phone conversation with Pelosi, according to
the White House.
The new White House package was higher than an earlier $1.6
trillion Mnuchin offer and closer to the $2.2 trillion the
Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed last week.
White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the administration
wanted to keep spending below $2 trillion but was eager to enact
a fresh round of direct payments to individuals as well as aid
for small businesses and airlines.
Friday marked the third straight day of talks between Pelosi
and Mnuchin.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican
in Congress, said on Friday he doubted lawmakers would pass a
package before Nov. 3, although he has not directly participated
in the talks.
"The proximity to the election and the differences of
opinion over what is needed at this particular juncture are
pretty vast," McConnell told a news conference.
There was no immediate comment on Saturday from the
Treasury, White House, or McConnell's office.
