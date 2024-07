(Reuters) - Donald Trump is safe and protective measures have been implemented around him after an incident at a campaign rally for the former U.S. president on Saturday in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Secret Service said.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," the Secret Service said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Jasper Ward; Editing by Daniel Wallis)