STORY: :: Donald Trump says 'I took a bullet for democracy'

at his first rally since an assassination attempt

:: July 20, 2024

:: Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Republican presidential candidate poked fun at Democrats in turmoil at a heavily secured indoor arena in Grand Rapids.

Fresh from his nominating convention where his takeover of the Republican Party was cemented, Trump appeared with his new vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio.

They took the stage in their first campaign event together, with the Republican Party unified behind them.