(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that people who graduate from university in the United States should "automatically" get a green card to be able to stay in the country.

"You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges too," Trump said on the All-In podcast hosted by tech investors.

