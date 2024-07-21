STORY: ::Trump said he received no warning, despite people

spotting his would-be assassin before he went on stage

::Aired July 20, 2024

::Fox News Channel Jesse Watters Primetime

"No, nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem and I would've waited for 15, they could've said let's wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said. I think that was a mistake."

"How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn't he reported? Because people saw that he was on the roof. You had Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, she was screaming, "there's a man on the roof" and then other people said, "there's a man on the roof who's got a gun" and that was quite a bit before I walked onto the stage, so you would've thought someone would've done something about it."

In a clip of an interview released by Fox News, Trump said, "Nobody said there was a problem. I would've waited for 15, they could've said let's wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something."

Calling it a mistake, the former president questioned how the man got on the roof and why he wasn't reported despite supporters screaming out that he was there, "quite a bit before I walked onto the stage."

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that top officials at the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly rejected requests from Trump's security detail for more manpower and gear at events before the attempted assassination on July 13.

The agency, which is responsible for Trump's protection, had denied these requests, saying at times that it lacked resources, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond outside regular office hours to a Reuters request for comment.