NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump, who became the first U.S. president convicted of a crime after a jury found him guilty of falsifying business records, said on Friday he would appeal the verdict.

"We're going to be appealing this scam," Trump told a crowd of reporters and supporters at Trump Tower in New York, a day after his historic conviction on criminal charges.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; editing by Rami Ayyub)