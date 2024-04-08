The Republican presidential candidate made the remarks late on Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Akanksha Khushi; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will make an abortion policy announcement on Monday, adding that he believed in "exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother."
