Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said https://fxn.ws/38rK9aA.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)